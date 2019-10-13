Teen and adult vaping is an epidemic that demands urgent attention. It’s not uncommon to see young people holding a Juul, vape pen or mod. Maybe you own one. There have been 805 cases of lung injury reported from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Twelve deaths have been confirmed in 10 states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received complete sex and age data on 373 cases:
• 16% of cases are under 18 years.
• 38% of cases are in people under 21 years.
You have free articles remaining.
The Trump administration has recently announced that they plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes. Vaping has been banned indoor statewide in nine states.
Vaping, and specifically nicotine, messes with your brain. Nicotine is one of the most addictive substances. Don’t be fooled by the fruity flavors and sleek tech look of e-cigarettes. These flavors are used to target minors and is a marketing tool for the tobacco industry.
Samuel Nelson, Gary