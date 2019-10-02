I wish to applaud Frank Mrvan on the fine job he has done as North Township trustee — for the people and for the veterans — offering all types of services and benefits. He has been 100% for the veterans. I believe he helped a veteran in getting a home offered by Habitat for Humanity and he is now working with vet groups to build membership. Most of them have members 50 years and older and need some younger vets to keep them vital. I am 94 and have been a member of Post 369 for 74 years. The VFW, AMVETS, DAV and American Legion Riders are all in the same boat. We need new vets to keep us going. At the wakes for a veteran, as a final goodbye, we sing "My Buddy" as the veteran joins the post everlasting.
As one vet to another vet, join up and give us new life. Don't let us die.
Eugene Hanyzewski, Highland