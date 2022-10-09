LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: View the entire ballot

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Indiana is one of six states that has some form of straight ticket (one mark, all one party) voting. However, according to Indiana Code 3-11-2-10, “You are not required to vote a straight party ticket.” In fact, “To vote for any candidate for an at-large office (insert county council, city common council, town council, or township board) … you must make another voting mark for each candidate … straight party vote will not count as a vote for any candidate for that office.” Also “to vote for a candidate seeking a nonpartisan office … you must make another voting mark”. This includes schoolboard races and certain judge positions.