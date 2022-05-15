LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Violence beginning in lieu of Roe v. Wade court leak

Something really egregious happened when Justice Alito's draft was leaked regarding Roe v Wade. There has been no vote, but already the activists have threatened intimidation and violence. The violence is already beginning.

There is no mention of abortion in the U.S. Constitution. Alito's draft would mean the citizens of each state would have the right to vote which is what happens in a democracy. This may come as a shock, but there are Republicans who believe in pro-choice.

We live in a country where violence against anyone who disagrees with you is common. Because we have allowed riots by Antifa and Black Lives Matter to go unchecked, activists have no qualms in threatening violence. Their tactics have been effective and they have gotten away with the torching and destruction that took place in our cities. There seems to be no place for disagreement these days. It's either agree with me or else!

Lynn Graham, Schererville

