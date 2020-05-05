LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Virus elevates need for Mental Health Awareness Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which is always important to recognize. This year, however, it is crucial, as we deal with the tremendous impact of COVID-19 on our country and our community. Many Hoosiers have been infected with COVID-19, and many have died. In addition to this direct impact, our state and the entire county have been under a monthslong mandatory quarantine. This quarantine has caused great economic hardship on families and businesses, which is tremendously painful, but the quarantine has also led us to suffer in other, equally meaningful and painful ways.

Human beings are social by nature. Even the most introverted among us require interaction and connection with others. The quarantine has made it necessary to maintain social distancing. We have been told to remain 6 feet apart from others when it is absolutely necessary to go out in public.

We have been warned to not visit others who do not live in our homes, even when feeling well, to avoid the risks of being an asymptomatic carrier who could infect others. As businesses close or are only allowed to provide take-out or delivery services, we are not able to gather with loved ones to share meals and talk about meaningful events in our lives.