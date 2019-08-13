Reading Aug. 9's paper, I was impressed and agreed with the outrage and indignation at the letter regarding the recent shootings in Texas, Ohio and Illinois.
The writers want their government to take action to stop this senseless killing. My question to those who wrote is this: We keep sending the same do-nothing politicians back into office every election! We have a congressman who has been in office for how many years? A district attorney who has been in office for how many years?
The same people over and over again — election after election. And you expect change? Have you ever heard the definition of insanity?
Are you telling me that in "the Region" there is no other person/s qualified for elected office?
Do you ever get tired of reading your newspaper every day and reading about the latest corrupt official who is lining their own pockets? Do you honestly think anything will change?
If you want to make a change in our society, start by voting against every incumbent in the next election. I will, regardless of party. If you want change, and I agree it's needed, we all need to stand up and be counted at the ballot box!
Pat McCarthy, Valparaiso