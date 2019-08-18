A recent letter regarding gridlock caught my eye. It suggested a solution of voting out all incumbents. That is a lazy solution, in my opinion. I would rather see the people of this country take the time to learn who is responsible for the gridlock, and vote them out.
When about 70% of this country want stronger back ground checks and gun laws — why aren't these things brought up for a vote in the Senate — when they have already been passed in the House of Representatives? The answer is because the vote is not allowed by "Moscow" Mitch McConnell and fellow Republicans. Same on securing bills to protect the environment. Trump puts energy lobbyists in charge of that department.
Vote those people out if you are tired of gridlock. Don't be afraid of hearing the truth. And don't be distracted by Trumps lies and constant efforts to distort it.
Joe Rogalski, Crown Point