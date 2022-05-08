LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Was the SCOTUS leak for political gain?

It seems strange to me that a draft of a SCOTUS decision Roe v. Wade was leaked. While I'm strongly pro-life, I question this leak as being fact. In my opinion it was leaked in order to rile up the pro-abortion voting bloc.

The polls have shown the Democrats to be in difficulty of being elected. Something drastic was needed before the midterm elections. And out of thin air, this leak was put out. I think some law clerk decided to act and try to give the Democratic candidates a rallying point. And it seems to be working with rallies and speeches, even in Congress and from the President.