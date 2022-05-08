 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Was the SCOTUS leak for political gain?

  • 0
2019 Letters to the editor stock

It seems strange to me that a draft of a SCOTUS decision Roe v. Wade was leaked. While I'm strongly pro-life, I question this leak as being fact. In my opinion it was leaked in order to rile up the pro-abortion voting bloc.

The polls have shown the Democrats to be in difficulty of being elected. Something drastic was needed before the midterm elections. And out of thin air, this leak was put out. I think some law clerk decided to act and try to give the Democratic candidates a rallying point. And it seems to be working with rallies and speeches, even in Congress and from the President.

The only question this "leak" poses is will the public fall for it?

Bernadine Barrett, Munster

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts