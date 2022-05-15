LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Washington Township residents ignored over rezoning

Members of the Porter County Plan Commission ignored the wishes of hundreds of residents when they voted April 27 to recommend the rezone of 80 acres in Washington Township from rural residential to R2.

Surrounding residents oppose this rezone which will allow a dense subdivision to be built, increase traffic on already unsafe roads (which are also bicycle routes), and add to the already frequent flooding of yards. There is also the potential for lower property values and future annexation by the city of Valparaiso, leading to higher property taxes.

Neighbors of this 80-acre parcel passionately voiced their opposition to the rezone at the initial meeting in February. Before the next meeting in April, many letters of opposition were sent to members of the Plan Commission, along with more than 350 petition signatures opposing the rezone. No mention of the residents’ opposition was made at the April meeting.

The developers' assurance that there will only be 2 homes per acre is questionable. R2 zoning allows for lots as small as 11,000 sq. ft., that's up to 4 houses per acre. Many of the proposed lot sizes read out during the meeting were only slightly bigger than 1/4 acre.

People move to an area like ours because they do not want to live in or near dense subdivisions. But that way of life is increasingly being threatened throughout Porter County by developers seeking profit and government bodies chasing tax dollars. This rezone promises absolutely no benefit to the community or its residents.

Our Commissioners now have the deciding vote on this zoning change. I urge everyone who values their “rural residential” neighborhood to contact Jeff Good, Jim Biggs and Laura Blaney to let them know you do not want Porter County's quiet, rural communities destroyed by the encroachment of crowded subdivisions. It’s our neighborhood at stake this time. But yours could be next.

Deborah Pace, Valparaiso

