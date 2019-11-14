In their attempt to reverse the 2016 election, Democrats and their media allies accuse President Trump of "digging up dirt" on Joe Biden during his July call to the Ukrainian president. Here's a little perspective: In 1999, Bill Clinton signed Senate Document 106-16, a treaty giving the president broad authority in "mutual assistance in criminal matters" between the U.S. and Ukraine.
Therefore, Trump's request into Biden's blatant 2016 shakedown of Ukraine — in which he withheld $1 billion of U.S. aid unless they fired the prosecutor investigating his son — is not only legal, it is required. But it seems that Biden's criminal behavior has been excused.
And how about collusion and election interference? On Dec. 11, 2018, a Ukrainian court confirmed collusion between their embassy and the Democrat National Committee to "dig up dirt" on Trump's 2016 campaign director Paul Manafort! Yes, you read that correctly.
As things continue to develop, keep in mind the warning to Trump by Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who said in a Jan. 3, 2017, TV interview: "You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you." In other words, the "Deep State" government will destroy you.
Yet, Trump continues to battle it out. Despite what you think of him personally, we need to support the president in his fight to expose the treachery of the D.C. "swamp," a goal most voters claim to share with him.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting