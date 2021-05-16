LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: We should back smoke-free stand

Smoke-free policies reduce smoking. Yes, you read that correctly. According to the CDC, “the primary purpose of smoke-free laws and policies is to protect people who do not smoke from secondhand smoke. However, smoke-free laws can also motivate and help tobacco users quit and prevent initiation of tobacco use.”

Due to the pandemic and its effect on the respiratory system, smoke-free initiatives are more critical than ever. Smoke-free policies protect individuals from secondhand smoke exposure, which can also cause various diseases.

Advocating for smoke-free policies is essential to improving the overall health of Hoosiers including a plethora of other benefits. Smoke-free policies are beneficial for public health, workers and businesses.

Evidence shows that businesses do not suffer because of smokefree policies, rather the policies typically create an economic advantage for businesses. Longtime customers remain loyal and new customers visit due to the new smoke-free environment for dining and entertainment.