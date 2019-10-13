Articles about Michael Brown's absenteeism have highlighted that we should expect more from our elected leaders. Because he missed work, Brown’s salary was expected to be reduced to $1, but instead he’ll receive more than $66,000 per year, which is a 3% increase. Brown’s absences began after the county agreed to a settle a sexual harassment allegation.
Other officials have also been continuously absent while being paid. This includes state Sen. Frank Mrvan, who missed almost the entire past legislative session due to health issues.
Finally, there’s Highland town Councilman Steve Wagner, who missed 85% of meetings and study sessions between July 2015 and April 2016. Meeting minutes also show that Wagner missed at least 10 more meetings in 2018 all while being paid.
Elected officials are supposed to work for their pay, and we should remember that the next time we vote.
Amber Smith, Highland