LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Welcome Jerry Davich

2019 Letters to the editor stock

As a long-term subscriber to the Times, and an on again, off again subscriber to the Post Tribune, I'm glad to see columnist Jerry Davich returning to the fold of the best newspaper in NW Indiana. I've enjoyed his writing in the Post Tribune, along with Quickly and Pearls Before Swine, both for laughs. I can't say I always agree with Jerry, but that's not a qualifier for intelligent writing. Welcome back and I look forward to your prose in The NW Indiana Times. Write on!

Thomas Bakken, Schererville

