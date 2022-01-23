 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: What are cops to do in gun enforcement?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: What are cops to do in gun enforcement?

The job of a law enforcement officer is about to get harder. As Indiana begins to debate the issue of gun permits, law enforcement agencies and officers should start to think about the effect it will have on them.

At present, if you want to carry a concealed firearm, you must have a gun permit, and if you are stopped by a law enforcement officer you must present this permit. If you are carrying a handgun and you do not have a permit, the law enforcement officer now has probable cause to continue his/her investigation. But what happens when the law changes?

Are officers going to be able to frisk an individual based upon the fact that the individual refuses to state to the officer if he/she is carrying a handgun? What happens if the officer frisks a suspect and finds a handgun. Does the officer have the right to run the serial number of the handgun to see if it is stolen?

The question officers should be asking themselves at this time is, "How is my department responding to this no-handgun permit change? What training are they providing us, and what types of lawsuits, (civil rights) will be filed, if I do frisk a subject for a handgun?"

Each department needs to start right now to plan what type of training they will provide and to have a clear, set policy checked by their legal department and the DOJ on how they should handle this change. I can see many lawsuits filed against law enforcement officers because they felt a need to pat a subject down only to have their judgement called into question by a court of law in a civil lawsuit.

How many young officers are going to second guess themselves on what they should do to protect themselves versus what their department instructs them on how to handle a possible person with a concealed firearm?

Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point

