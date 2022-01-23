LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: What are cops to do in gun enforcement?

The job of a law enforcement officer is about to get harder. As Indiana begins to debate the issue of gun permits, law enforcement agencies and officers should start to think about the effect it will have on them.

At present, if you want to carry a concealed firearm, you must have a gun permit, and if you are stopped by a law enforcement officer you must present this permit. If you are carrying a handgun and you do not have a permit, the law enforcement officer now has probable cause to continue his/her investigation. But what happens when the law changes?

Are officers going to be able to frisk an individual based upon the fact that the individual refuses to state to the officer if he/she is carrying a handgun? What happens if the officer frisks a suspect and finds a handgun. Does the officer have the right to run the serial number of the handgun to see if it is stolen?

The question officers should be asking themselves at this time is, "How is my department responding to this no-handgun permit change? What training are they providing us, and what types of lawsuits, (civil rights) will be filed, if I do frisk a subject for a handgun?"