LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: What did attorneys get at Prez home?

Why did the President of the United States send his personal attorneys to search for classified material at his home and other locations? The President knew his attorneys do not hold security clearances, so why would he expose them to information that they are not legally authorized to see.

I believe the President sent his attorneys not to search for classified material, but to look for information that may indicate a crime has been committed.

As a retired law enforcement officer, when I served a search warrant I most often would run across other information that I could use to show the subject committed other crimes.

Here we have the Biden attorneys combing through every piece of paper in the President's house and other locations. If these were FBI agents, and they came across information of a crime, then they would have to investigate it. The Biden attorneys also had the opportunity to remove any evidence of a crime just in case the FBI did a search of their own.

The bigger story is not what classified information was found in the President's home, office and other locations, but what items, documents, contracts, letters and correspondence were removed?

Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point