What ever happened to patriotism (aka the true love of country)? It’s hard to believe so many people are not at all concerned by all the bad/illegal things Trump has done in this country and on a global level, including his outlandish lies, lies made up for the moment on an almost daily basis. Especially by so many people who have sworn to honor, defend and protect the Constitution.
It seems greed and power have taken over at the highest level of the government. Ours is not a perfect form of government, but it’s the best that has ever been formed by men/women. In the past people believed in the Constitution and patriotism. But these days, it’s love of power and greed that drives our country’s politics. To the president and too many congressmen/women, the Constitution is just a piece of scrap paper.
Gerald Newman, Valparaiso