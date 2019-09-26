Dr. Klopfer died leaving evidence of his life’s work performing abortions. What motivated him to save over 2,000 pieces of pre-born babies for others to find? Did he want to be remembered as a hero by Planned Parenthood? Or, had he become sick of his work and concocted a dramatic way to say, “I’m sorry, but it was legal. I will preserve the remains for the authorities to do what Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower did.”
When Ike discovered the German people refused to believe their government operated death camps, he forced them to see first hand the horror of the Holocaust.
You have free articles remaining.
Martin Henrichs, Valparaiso