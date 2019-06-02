Many senior citizens can remember when gambling was illegal in Northwest Indiana. Playing policy was very popular. There was a basement casino enjoyed by many! Today, gambling is legal along with legal guns (to carry), liquor sales on Sunday and now legal marijuana in many states. What will become legal next? Many states are making abortions illegal now. Is this movement to stem the effect of a low population (which might occur) in the United States? All of our citizens must be concerned about the continued well-being of our country: Founded upon unity and Christian principles. We must be concerned about the direction in which our country is headed. We can not put the blame for any future failures only on our leaders — all citizens are responsible.
Grace Turner, Gary