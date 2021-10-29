LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: What's fix for border issues?

It should have been of great concern when campaigning for the presidency what Joe Biden was saying about his immigration plans. As we can see he's created a disaster on the Southern border that has allowed at least 1 million people to illegally enter our country.

Since Congressman Frank Mrvan was campaigning for the 1st congressional seat in Washington to represent Northwest Indiana he has neglected all my calls, emails, etc. requesting where he stood on any of the issues.

With the pandemic still raging why is our border as open as it is? Why are our tax dollars being used to transport to the interior of our country and house those illegally here? These are just some of the questions Congressman Mrvan won't answer.

Congressman you work for the people of your district and you need to answer to us and not bow down to Nancy Pelosi and her political agenda.

Greg Serbon, Crown Point

