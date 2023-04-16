Regarding Times article “Orange smoke raises concerns,” April 5, 2023): What do we do when our government-funded environmental management department, IDEM, determines that the unknown orange smoke engulfing the southern shores of our drinking water is something that can be ignored for up to 30 to 90 days?

What happens to the wildlife? What happens to the birds currently migrating? What happens to the immense biodiversity of the Indiana Dunes? What happens to us?

We are just forced to function as “normal” for up to 30 days until we hear anything at all about the metallic smelling smoke we are breathing into our lungs.

Gary residents are already reporting symptoms of coughing and a metallic or acidic scent in the air. We have no idea what chemicals are causing this or what this smoke could do to our bodies.

IDEM needs a serious overall. Thirty days should never be an acceptable amount of time to wait on addressing the pollution around our country's primary fresh water system.

Samantha Smith, Portage