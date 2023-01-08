LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Where is Christ in Franciscan move

I am very disappointed. I chose Franciscan hospital because I believed they would follow Catholic Christian values. I never thought that meant money above everything else!

They say they are losing money faster than they expected. Just drive past St. Margaret and you can see why. It appears this was always in their plan.

Within the last year I went to St. Margaret for bloodwork and also took a friend of mine there. It was pleasant and fast. However, I took my friend to Franciscan hospital on Calumet Avenue in Munster, a shiny new building, and waited over an hour to be seen for bloodwork on two different occasions.

It is not too hard to see why Franciscan may not have enough money to rehab a hospital in a less affluent area. Shiny new buildings south down Calumet Avenue; a brand-new hospital in Crown Point, where there already was a great Franciscan hospital where my Dad was taken care of wonderfully!

So, don’t tell me that “we believe this decision prioritizes patient safety, which has been our primary concern throughout the legal proceedings.” Primary concern?

It’s all about money! Where is Christ in this picture?

David Huizenga, Hammond