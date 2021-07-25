LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: White privilege doesn't exist

"White Privilege" is another radical Democrat plot to create tension, mistrust and animosity within our society, part of their overall strategy to divide and not "heal" us, as Joe Biden's phony slogan claims.

The Bible tells us to "Love Your Neighbor as Yourself". We are all created in God's image, the Temple of His Divine Grace and Wisdom, and for that reason we should love ourselves — not a false or arrogant love, but one that values and respects our individual humanity and compels us to treat our fellow human beings with the same respect.

So why are we allowing schools to teach white children to hate themselves and their families through the insidious "Critical Race Theory" program? To subject innocent, impressionable children to this psychological beat-down, cynically presented in a "kid-friendly" way, is appalling. Even more distressing, the "White Privilege" campaign has already begun to destroy the great racial progress we've made over the past decades.

I urge everyone to stand up and reject this and every other corrupt, demoralizing left-wing policy.

Larry Rapchak, Whiting

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0