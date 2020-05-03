LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: WHO plan to shelter in place risks global collapse, starvation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The New York Times now reports the global shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has left hundreds of millions of people around the world at serious risk of starvation by year's end. This is because work has dried up in many countries as businesses are shut down and commerce has ended on a global level. It's estimated that by year's end 265 million people could face starvation.

This was brought about by the recommendations of the World Health Organization to follow the model of China — to have huge shelter-in-place orders set up on national levels. This is something that has never before been done. It's also an unproven method to limit disease spread.

WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is a Marxist revolutionary who helped to turn the Ethiopian government socialist. He also is a sycophant of Communist China and never fails to support whatever the Chinese advocate. World governments have taken the WHO's advice and locked down their countries. If this continues, the world economy will fall into a depression and many will starve.

The left in this country love to say that shutting our economy is necessary to save one life. But don't they care about the millions of people who have the real chance of death due to starvation and economic collapse?

Leon Gamino, Hammond

