LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why any government intervention at all?

Republicans are absolutely correct. Biden’s effort to make us safer by making efforts to get people vaccinated, wear masks to protect themselves as well as the rest of us is just another example of egregious government overreach.

Why do we need traffic signals, speed limits? Our roads belong to us. Freedom means we can do whatever we like on them.

Disaster awaits such overreach. Why is any government intervention needed to protect workers from conditions which can literally kill them? Bring back times when young women jumped to their death with doors chained shut and fire enveloped them. Why are schools mandated for children, much better having them work 10 hours a day. Why is government needed to keep our food and water safe?

No, freedom means absolute ability to do whatever we wish without concern for the safety of others now or later. What a disastrous idea to use government overreach to try making us all safer. To do so is dictatorial. And why should a political party not completely follow the leadership of a president who sent his mob to keep democratic process from working and to prevent overreach to try to make us safer like Biden is doing?

Gordon Wilder, Merrillville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0