LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: With reparations, where should we draw the line?

I read the editorial in Sunday's paper written by Bernie Carter, Lake County Prosecutor. I disagree with his "strong supporter of reparations for the 400 years of enslavement" statement. How about reparations for descendants of the Union soldiers who fought to end slavery, or how about descendants of American Indians?

Doesn't that sound a little absurd? Since there are no slaves or slave owners around, just who would receive reparations? This country is a flawed nation, but I think it has redeemed itself in many ways since slavery times. I would suggest Mr. Carter read the weekly articles written by Professor Walter Williams who makes a lot of sense. Robert Woodson is another black man who appears on TV regularly and is well worth listening to.