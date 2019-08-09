In the wake of not one, but two, mass shootings in a single day, much ado will be made about Second Amendment rights. However, with any right comes responsibility. A 16-year-old has the right to get a driver's license and operate a car. If that teen cannot drive responsibly, wise parents take away the teen's access to an automobile. Perhaps legislatures … Oh wait, teens don't vote or pay NRA dues. Never mind.
James Deck, Valparaiso