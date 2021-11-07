LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Working class agenda ignored

After the Democrats’ disastrous election, a clown car of Twitter pundits has wasted no time pointing fingers at anyone else, in advance of 2022. Half the party blames Biden for not accomplishing anything, and the other blames him for asking for too much.

Between these views, the common thread is (yet again) the simple disregard for working class voters. These people are worried about rising crime, prices and taxes. And they don’t want to be condescended to at school board meetings, called racists, or vilified for their vaccine skepticism.

Surprisingly, the same group of voters overwhelmingly favors expanding Medicare (82%), funding long-term care (78%), strengthening labor unions (68%), and funding these by raising taxes on the wealthy (69%) and reducing Medicare prescription prices (72%).

The winning agenda couldn’t be more obvious. Whether Washington chooses to act, or abdicate, in the next 12 months is anyone's guess. Voters will be watching.

Chris Chyung, Dyer

