LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Young shouldn't be mandated to get vaccine

Several colleges and universities in Indiana have recently mandated COVID vaccinations for students. The mandates are in place even though the vaccines are experimental and no one can possibly presume to know the longterm effects of the same since there are no longevity studies. Many scientists and doctors have raised concerns about the impact vaccinations may likely have on both male and female reproductive health.

What strikes me as ironic is that we live now in a society that views reproductive health as the right to free contraception and legalized abortion instead of the protection and preservation of natural fertility with all of its God-given promise and potential.

A vaccination mandate fails to recognize the dignity of all persons to weigh and balance their personal health concerns and decisions. There is a difference between being vaccinated at 80 versus 18. The young should not be made to suffer the mandate.

Sarah Scott, Valparaiso

