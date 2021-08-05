LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Young's claim misleading

It seems that Sens. Braun and Young among them, need to brush up on the definition of capitalism and what it entails. Young, in a recent Times article, said the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which helped states and communities weather the difficulties of the pandemic, “has given us inflation numbers not seen since 2008.”

Young has forgotten that an integral part of capitalism is the balance between supply and demand. When the supply of a product is abundant or demand is low, prices fall. When the product is in short supply or in high demand, prices rise. We all are aware of the recent interruptions in the supply chain occurring all over the world. Workers became sick. Workers died from COVID. Workers had to stay home to care for the ill or for their children. Factories stopped or reduced production. As we emerged from isolation we resumed our activities like shopping. Faced with shortages, problems with the supply chain and high demand, prices have gone up.

Prices are rising more than usual, something we haven’t seen for years. The American Rescue Plan is not responsible, however. Blame COVID-19 and the worldwide economic ramifications. For Young to say that the stimulus plan is the cause of inflation but not even mention the pandemic is misleading and disingenuous.

Mary Certa, Crown Point

