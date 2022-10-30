LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Heads should roll from the top of the Gary Diocese to the St. Stan administration. The way the situation was handled is unheard of. Don't they see what is happening in schools around the country. A student reports what he was told, so they let the teacher go home and they notify the police hours later. Thank goodness nothing happened between that time.
Protect the kids and others at the school. See or hear something, do something. What example does it show the student who did the right thing.
Michael Swentko, Whiting