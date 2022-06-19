LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

I've become accustomed to columnist Star Parker's predictable, endless Sunday grumbling. However, her complaints about the Jan. 6 committee's hearings and "wrapping up the carnival and getting down to the real challenges every American faces today" (Jan. 12, "Congress ignores pressing national business while it obsesses on Jan. 6"), ring hollow to me. I don't think for a minute that Parker would be inclined to wrap up any "carnival" had the political parties been switched for the Jan. 6 insurrection. This would have provided her with months, maybe years, of editorial indignation.