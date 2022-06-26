LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

The comments by Star Parker are the one item I look forward to reading each week in The Times. A Letter writer (June 19) made some comments about one of her articles and ended his letter with the words, "Parker can't afford to lose her hard-earned status as a conservative soldier."

Obviously the letter writer has no idea of her past and how she became the "conservative soldier." He should read Star Parker's book "Necessary Noise" to find out her history and what led her to this point.

Also, my guess is he will be shocked at the facts she presents on what is happening in the USA today and what Star has personally experienced!

Roger Rodeck, Hammond

