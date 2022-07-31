LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

The Army is becoming nothing more than a social experiment to pacify elected officials.
Promotions and duty assignments are no longer based on ability but on filling social quotas. Training standards have been greatly reduced. There is no way a woman could pass the original Ranger course. Extra training is given members of selected groups because it is necessary to have a certain percentage of that group graduate. On-base housing is deteriorating. PX facilities must price their items so the off-post retail outlets are competitive. Careers are destroyed because a soldier in your unit made a sexual comment.
Good men and women who at one time looked forward to a career now are not even considering enlisting.
John Mateyko, Lansing