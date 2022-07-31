LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Promotions and duty assignments are no longer based on ability but on filling social quotas. Training standards have been greatly reduced. There is no way a woman could pass the original Ranger course. Extra training is given members of selected groups because it is necessary to have a certain percentage of that group graduate. On-base housing is deteriorating. PX facilities must price their items so the off-post retail outlets are competitive. Careers are destroyed because a soldier in your unit made a sexual comment.