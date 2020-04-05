LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
As John Locke once wrote: " ... where the body of the people, or any single man, is deprived of their right, or is under the exercise of a power without right, and have no appeal on earth, then they have a liberty to appeal to heaven ... "

A slew of unessential Region business continue to rank profit over life. If they are to continue unperturbed, then I say it is the responsibility of the peoples of Northwest Indiana to do what is just and cease all business with these entities.

A dollar will surely increase their bank account tomorrow, while a deceased grandmother will never be followed.

Adrian Ornelas, Munster

