LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

As John Locke once wrote: " ... where the body of the people, or any single man, is deprived of their right, or is under the exercise of a power without right, and have no appeal on earth, then they have a liberty to appeal to heaven ... "
A slew of unessential Region business continue to rank profit over life. If they are to continue unperturbed, then I say it is the responsibility of the peoples of Northwest Indiana to do what is just and cease all business with these entities.
A dollar will surely increase their bank account tomorrow, while a deceased grandmother will never be followed.
Adrian Ornelas, Munster
