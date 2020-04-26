LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

The coronavirus is a terrible thing for the country and world. Hopefully a vaccine and cure will be quickly found. The Democrats and Joe Biden are the only ones trying to use it to their advantage. As usual they are blaming everything on President Trump. Lucky Joe hasn't been giving any major news conferences and is hoping to not have to debate the president. It shows how political Biden is being when he has promised to only appoint a woman as his running mate. Wouldn't it be better for the country if he promised to try to pick the most qualified person? But then he might not get enough women's groups to back him.