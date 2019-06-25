As an ordinary citizen of the U.S., I have an important message for Rep. Pete Visclosky and Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun: I hope that they are in state of urgency as our brothers and sisters in Sudan are dying, being injured and raped everyday.
It is our job as a country of peace and a world superpower to help countries that are in crisis. This is no longer about race, religion or political parties, this is about the safety and health of people dying at the hands of their corrupt government.
Even though Sudan is not directly attached to the U.S., we have the power and I urge our government and other countries to pitch in and help Sudan. My elected officials have the power to make a difference and if their duty to this country is as important as they say it is, they will listen to the citizens of this country and fight for the safety and help of Sudan.
Imani Jones, Crown Point