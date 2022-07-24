LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

We must establish that most nonresidents from Illinois who use the Centennial Park are minority people. The annual fee payment of $120 is supposed to give access to park privileges for one year. However, according to the signs posted by the Town of Munster, this pass covers from June through December. Actually, it only covers from June to October because there is no fee from November through March each year. Therefore, this practice appears to be deceptive.

Munster must honor the true meaning of an annual pass, which is one year. The current exorbitant price of $120 should be reduced to $60 for a semiannual pass, because July 15, 2022, will be halfway to an annual pass, according to the contract by Asta and Munster. In addition, veterans, the disabled, and senior citizens should be offered discounted parking fees, as they won't be able to afford this due to limited income and struggle with our current state of inflation. This will deny them access to the park and getting the required exercise for their health. Munster should also put up a visible sign upon entering and leaving Centennial Park notifying visitors they have only 15 minutes to pay for parking or leave the park before receiving a violation. Most nonresidents are unaware of the 15-minute turnaround rule that generates additional revenue.