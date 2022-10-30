LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

As a Congressman he brought federal funds to NW Indiana to help victims of assault, stalking and human trafficking and their families. Legislation he has worked to pass include bills that support veterans who have experienced sexual trauma, that support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking and works to prevent such violence and that protect women's healthcare, privacy and bodily autonomy.

Congressman Mrvan is running on his record of helping all of us, listening to our concerns and continuing to work for NW Indiana. Dark money, PACS, are running campaign ads and sending flyers against Congressman Mrvan, ads and flyers that consist of lies and smears. Voters in the 1st District would be better served if both candidates ran their campaigns based on their records and plans. Then we would have a fair race, one in which each of us can make our choice based on facts.