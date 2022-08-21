LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

"I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuels," Joe Biden promised, but despite his immediate cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline and federal drilling permits, he blames everyone but himself for soaring gas prices, a necessary part of his party's reckless "Green New Deal".

Forget about the $2.50 gas of the Trump era. We're now lucky when our Democrat overlords' policies make $4.50 a gallon possible. But after the November election, expect costs to soar again; that's the only possible way to "end fossil fuels".

In time, we will learn to accept the progressive elites' policies, regardless of the pain they cause. The memories of happier, prosperous times will be erased from society's collective consciousness. That's how the authoritarian mind-game of "social engineering" works.

If the Democrats remain in control, America's energy independence and affordable rates — among many other things — are gone forever.

Larry Rapchak, Whiting