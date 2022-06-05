LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Diana George, Schererville
Indiana legislators must act immediately to eliminate Indiana’s gas tax until gasoline prices fall. I am aghast at the continued reluctance of Indiana’s legislature to call a special session if necessary to get this done now. They called a special session for last week for something that was not an emergency and while in Indianapolis did not figure out how to work with the governor to eliminate Indiana’s 56 cent gasoline tax until all the millions of excess funds are depleted.
Indiana right now has far exceeded what it planned to receive as revenue already this year and is giving us back some of that excess as required by law. But even with that return to the taxpayers, Indiana’s coffers are overflowing. Having talked with a representative of my state senator addressing this issue, I was told they are receiving many calls and emails asking for the gas tax to be temporarily removed. Evidently more people have to call to encourage them to get this done quickly.
Thank God we have the necessary funds to pay these prices for fuel, but so many Hoosiers do not — let’s give them a hand and help make gas in Indiana more affordable.
- UPDATE: Former Merrillville football player dies after shooting, coroner says
- Coroner identifies Crown Point man killed in crash at intersection of US 231, I-65
- One in custody as SWAT responds to Chesterton apartment building, police say
- 1 shot at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, police say
- Former Porter County cop sentenced to 10 years for child neglect
- U.S. 41 crash kills 2; 1 driver airlifted, police say
- Police discover scars all over child while investigating mother accused in shooting
- Officer remains on force despite guilty plea to felony charge
- 1 injured after shots fired at Region apartment complex, police say
- Jury convicts woman of murdering ex-girlfriend after learning of new boyfriend
- Hobart officer charged with fraud in Merrillville investigation; placed on leave, courts say
- Woman, two dogs saved from house fire sparked by neighbor's 'careless' fire pit, police say
- Man sentenced to 12 years for brutally beating wife, pouring boiling water down her throat
- Teen dies, another seriously hurt in off-road vehicle crash
- Lake County sheriff aids in search for suspect after Chicago officer shot, police say
Diana George, Schererville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!