LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Indiana legislators must act immediately to eliminate Indiana’s gas tax until gasoline prices fall. I am aghast at the continued reluctance of Indiana’s legislature to call a special session if necessary to get this done now. They called a special session for last week for something that was not an emergency and while in Indianapolis did not figure out how to work with the governor to eliminate Indiana’s 56 cent gasoline tax until all the millions of excess funds are depleted.

Indiana right now has far exceeded what it planned to receive as revenue already this year and is giving us back some of that excess as required by law. But even with that return to the taxpayers, Indiana’s coffers are overflowing. Having talked with a representative of my state senator addressing this issue, I was told they are receiving many calls and emails asking for the gas tax to be temporarily removed. Evidently more people have to call to encourage them to get this done quickly.

Thank God we have the necessary funds to pay these prices for fuel, but so many Hoosiers do not — let’s give them a hand and help make gas in Indiana more affordable.

Diana George, Schererville

