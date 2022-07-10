LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

An important component that contributes to successful policing is the level of communication between the police and the prosecutor’s office. This relationship must be one of respect, trust, and cooperation. When crime is not addressed or prosecuted properly, this produces more crime.

The current LaPorte County prosecutor’s personal agenda is limiting the economic prospects of this county. Residents are left with negative outcomes and uncertainties regarding their safety.

Transformational leadership in the prosecutor’s office is vital to the public health and safety of our community. This style of leadership requires someone who is willing to prioritize investing in the police and the needs of the residents above all else. Instead, residents are left with a prosecutor that operates outside the scope of what he should be focused on which is the out-of-control crime.

The chief prosecuting officer should possess management skills that are conducive to serving the public interest. This approach would undoubtedly produce better results. There is obviously a disconnect between what he does and the information he provides on the radio.

There is a solution to this problem and the residents have the power to exercise their freedom of choice on election day this November. The future of LaPorte County is worth voting for and it is up to each of us to do our part.

Agnes Meer, Michigan City