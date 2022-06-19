LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

In her June 9 guest editorial "How to regulate our uninfringeable rights”, Penny Rosenberg discussed the words "well-regulated Militia" as found in the Second Amendment. She wrote that "regulated" means having rules. She failed to consider that "regulated" has other meanings. Regulated can mean "put in working order," "make good" "calibrated." The words "well-regulated Militia" need to be understood in their historical context.

The fear of the Founders was that a too powerful central government would become abusive of state's and people's rights, even to the point of tyranny. This understanding was the purpose behind the Bill of Rights where the Second Amendment is found. Paraphrased, the Amendment states that a fine-tuned, calibrated Militia in good working order is necessary to the security of a free state that ultimately may need to protect its rights from a tyrannical central government.

The words "well-regulated Militia" have nothing to do with gun regulation or rules as she attempts to imply. The connection simply does not exist. Neither does the Amendment suggest that the right of people to bear arms is solely meant for members of the Militia as she further appears to imply.

In Federalist No. 46 James Madison conveyed that the two phrases within the Amendment set forth separate rights; the right of a free state to possess an effective Militia and the right of the individual to possess arms.

Thomas Sroka, Munster

