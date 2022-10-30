 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

As you prepare to vote, you may ask yourself, "What does a township trustee do?" I certainly had no idea until I became involved in a nonprofit organization which provides assistance to people who struggle to pay for basic necessities. We are volunteers and we rely on the professional services of the trustee to determine if applicants are eligible for help from their office before we can assess what needs remain. Jesse Harper has been an amazing collaborator with us so we can best assist those who truly need our help on their path to wholeness. Most people have no idea how many people in Center Township are homeless, hungry or on the verge of having their utilities shut off. There are many! And Jesse cares about them. He held symposiums on Mental Health and Homelessness to address these very real issues. He should remain in office! Vote for Jesse!

Maggie Cobble, Valparaiso

