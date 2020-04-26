LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic reminds Americans that we still live together, yet every day shows us how far apart we have become.

Since the late 1960's, lawmakers have widened the economic and racial inequalities which keep generations of the less fortunate trapped in poverty. Federally guaranteed mortgages originally barred minorities and funded the "white flight" which devastated our cities. Even today, local "snob zoning" excludes affordable housing and prevents low income families from moving where the jobs are.

As the economy shifted from manufacturing to services, the feds and states refused to bolster unions in expanding job sectors; companies refused to provide basic benefits. The purchasing power of the federal minimum wage has also been falling since 1968. And the pandemic death-toll of less fortunate Americans exceeds their share of the population as the federal government often repeats falsehoods and asserts, "That's not my job!"

Furthermore, when Americans have been asked to politically show compassion across economic lines, they have usually refused. If the safety net has to be shared with "economic stereotypes," many people would rather not have one at all. The cruel irony is that our inability to show empathy has severely harmed the rest of us too.