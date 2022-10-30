 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

I recently met Democrat congressman Frank Mrvan while shopping, and expressed my distress at his party's agenda, which is undermining America's traditional values and economy. Mrvan defended himself as "a moderate", despite his recent votes in favor of unrestricted abortion and the Green New Deal, designed to eliminate America's fossil fuel industry. Thus, his claim of "moderation" is nonsense.

Equally ridiculous is Joe Biden's charge that Trump supporters are "a danger to democracy" when, in addition to the issues mentioned above, Democrat policies have essentially eliminated our Southern border, caused soaring gas prices, inflation and urban crime, weakened our military, and forced Critical Race Theory on our schools, slandering America's founding as racist and immoral.

So, who is destroying our democracy?

Please vote Republican on Nov. 8 to stop this madness, especially for Jennifer-Ruth Green to replace the "moderate" Frank Mrvan, Jr.

Larry Rapchak, Whiting

