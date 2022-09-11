LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Another Lake County police officer accused of violating Indiana law. Just like Sheriff Oscar Martinez, who is under felony indictment, Officer Nicholas Katalinic is accused of violating Indiana law.

But as we well know, this is not the first Lake County police officer who has been accused of violating the law. Officer Louis Vasquez was found guilty of taking money for vehicle VIN inspections.

The taxpayers of Lake County deserve better for what they are paying for. The Lake County Sheriff's Department cost the taxpayers tens of millions of dollars each year to run, but it seems nothing will change there until management changes.

Starting this Oct. 10 with early voting, you can make that change happen by voting out the Democrats running the Sheriff's department and replacing them with a Republican who wants to change the department for the better. I know most of you are wondering if you can vote for a Republican, the answer is yes.

If you want change, if you want spending to be controlled, if you want better law enforcement in every community, then its time to put aside the misconception of a Republican sheriff and do what is best for your family, your community, and yourself.

Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point