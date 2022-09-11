 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

  • 0
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Another Lake County police officer accused of violating Indiana law. Just like Sheriff Oscar Martinez, who is under felony indictment, Officer Nicholas Katalinic is accused of violating Indiana law.

But as we well know, this is not the first Lake County police officer who has been accused of violating the law. Officer Louis Vasquez was found guilty of taking money for vehicle VIN inspections.

The taxpayers of Lake County deserve better for what they are paying for. The Lake County Sheriff's Department cost the taxpayers tens of millions of dollars each year to run, but it seems nothing will change there until management changes.

Starting this Oct. 10 with early voting, you can make that change happen by voting out the Democrats running the Sheriff's department and replacing them with a Republican who wants to change the department for the better. I know most of you are wondering if you can vote for a Republican, the answer is yes.

People are also reading…

If you want change, if you want spending to be controlled, if you want better law enforcement in every community, then its time to put aside the misconception of a Republican sheriff and do what is best for your family, your community, and yourself.

Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts