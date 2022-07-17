 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

(Regarding) Jerry Davich's Wednesday (July 6) column "Trump won" ... he did. He got three justices on the Supreme Court.

Merle Mowbray, Pleasant Twp.

