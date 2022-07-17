urgent LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Merle Mowbray, Pleasant Twp. Jul 17, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Merle Mowbray, Pleasant Twp. (Regarding) Jerry Davich's Wednesday (July 6) column "Trump won" ... he did. He got three justices on the Supreme Court.Merle Mowbray, Pleasant Twp. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Letters To The Editor Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Letters to the editor Letters to the editor published in The Times and at nwi.com.