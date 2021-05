Law and order is here to protect us from those that have no order, that has little conscience, and that disrespect human ingenuity. What if we didn't have law enforcement? Then what what would our communities look like? The crime now is out of control already. Police are doing the best they can at controlling what is tragic. But people are still continuing to bash all officers and look at them the same. However, black on black crime is continuous, heinous and evil.