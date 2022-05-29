LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

How I wish I had taken time to go to the Lew Wallace High School demolition. Some of my most memorable time was spent in the basement. I was in the Lew Wallace ROTC program in the mid-1950s. During the entire time I was on the ROTC rifle team.

Once a week we had after school target practice held in the basement next to the huge swimming pool wall. The Army furnished .22 caliber rifles and ammunition. However, we had the option of using our own gun and bullets. About half the team used their own to get the highest scores.

I lived about 2 miles from the school. Depending on the weather I walked, rode the school bus or my bike to school. Yes, once a week a gun case was also slung on my shoulder, too. The case was kept in my hall locker during those days. The other rifle team members who brought their own rifles did the same.

It was routine, common and accepted.

I was also in the Junior Isaac Walton League rifle team. We practiced in the basement range of a store on Broadway across the street from where IUN is now. Walking the Broadway sidewalk with the gun case on my shoulder to either place never raised any concern.

So, what was so different with society 70+ years ago? Simple ... we all had two parents ... a mother and father who cared for us and loved us and taught us how to live. Schools were to teach the reading, writing and arithmetic plus some tech and social skills. They were not there to be the substitute parents. Kids learned love and returned it when their elderly parents needed close care ... not being sent to a retirement home filled with uncaring strangers.

I expect only those over 70 will read this message and smile remembering the good old days. We feel sorry for the untamed youth.

Jim Petro, Gary

