LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

In 1992 President George Bush attended the U.N. conference in Rio de Janeiro on climate and population control. He, along with over 170 countries, agreed to enact Agenda 21 to reduce consumption in the U.S. The U.S. population is 5% of world population but accounts for 24% of resource consumption. This was targeted to end.

People all over the world want modern conveniences. But according to the global power brokers advocating for reduced consumption this needs to be limited. Was there really not enough of these resources to go around? Who knows? Global leaders are known to push agendas for self serving purposes of their geopolitical ambitions.

Western countries are expected to lose population as birth rates decline. The idea of man-made climate change was floated to coerce people to agree with the new austerity.

You can't have that SUV but John Kerry can keep his jet. Our political leaders talk about electric cars but don't build new power plants. Windmills and solar will never produce enough power to operate a world class economy.

Politicians in both parties either are ignorant of all this or active participants in the climate change scam being pushed on the American people. Their allegiance is to the European powerbrokers like Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum and his " Great Reset".

Just like Jesus Christ said, you can't serve two masters.

You either serve the American people or your European sponsors.

Leon Gamino, Hammond